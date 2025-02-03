Left Menu

Trade Tensions Threaten North American Economies

Major brokerages warn of a potential recession in Canada and Mexico if U.S. President Donald Trump's new trade tariffs are maintained. The tariffs, impacting imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, could lead to economic downturns and currency fluctuations, posing global economic and inflationary risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 19:22 IST
Major brokerages, including J.P. Morgan, have issued warnings about the potential for economic recession in Canada and Mexico, citing U.S. President Donald Trump's newly imposed trade tariffs. If sustained, these tariffs could exert pressure on both countries' currencies and contribute to domestic inflation issues.

President Trump initiated a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and most Canadian imports, as well as a 10% tariff on goods from China, last Saturday. This move has sparked a trade war that may negatively impact global economic growth while increasing inflationary pressures. If the tariffs remain in place, J.P. Morgan predicts a recession for Mexico and Canada, with Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale offering similar forecasts for Mexico.

The situation has prompted immediate responses from the affected countries. Mexico and Canada, the top trading partners of the U.S., intend to enact retaliatory tariffs. Meanwhile, China has planned to contest the tariffs at the World Trade Organization in addition to deploying other countermeasures.

