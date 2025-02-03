Trade Tensions Threaten North American Economies

Major brokerages, including J.P. Morgan, have issued warnings about the potential for economic recession in Canada and Mexico, citing U.S. President Donald Trump's newly imposed trade tariffs. If sustained, these tariffs could exert pressure on both countries' currencies and contribute to domestic inflation issues.

President Trump initiated a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and most Canadian imports, as well as a 10% tariff on goods from China, last Saturday. This move has sparked a trade war that may negatively impact global economic growth while increasing inflationary pressures. If the tariffs remain in place, J.P. Morgan predicts a recession for Mexico and Canada, with Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale offering similar forecasts for Mexico.

The situation has prompted immediate responses from the affected countries. Mexico and Canada, the top trading partners of the U.S., intend to enact retaliatory tariffs. Meanwhile, China has planned to contest the tariffs at the World Trade Organization in addition to deploying other countermeasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)