Apple Faces Backlash Over EU Porn App Controversy

Apple criticizes a new pornography app available on iPhones in the EU, blaming the Digital Markets Act for eroding consumer trust. While AltStore distributes the app, Apple highlights safety risks and denies approving such content. AltStore, backed by Epic Games, insists Apple's notarization implies approval.

Updated: 04-02-2025 06:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 06:36 IST
Apple has expressed strong disapproval of a pornography app that has recently become available on iPhones within the European Union, citing concerns over weakened consumer confidence. The controversy arises following the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in 2022, which obliges Apple to permit alternative app stores.

One of these stores, AltStore, is distributing an app named Hot Tub, marketed as a private way to access adult content. Despite Apple's internal review process, known as 'notarization,' AltStore claimed this made Hot Tub the "world's 1st Apple-approved porn app," a statement that Apple refuted, asserting European Commission requirements forced its distribution.

Epic Games, which supports AltStore, has been a vocal advocate of policies like the DMA, arguing that Apple's gatekeeping of apps stifles competition. However, Epic Games clarified that its own EU app store does not carry the Hot Tub app.

(With inputs from agencies.)

