Sam Altman Champions India's Role in the Global AI Revolution
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized India's vital role in the AI revolution during a visit to the country. Despite past doubts about AI model development outside the US, Altman acknowledged India's rapid progress and potential leadership. His visit coincides with competitive challenges and legal hurdles faced by OpenAI.
During a recent visit to India, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman underlined the country's potential leadership in the AI revolution. Emphasizing India's significant market for AI, Altman highlighted the full stack model's development and tripling of OpenAI's user base in the region over the past year.
During a conversation with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Altman lauded India's efforts in building AI technology across all levels. His supportive comments come after previous skepticism about AI developments outside the United States, making his acknowledgment noteworthy.
Altman's visit, amidst new competition from global players like China's DeepSeek, highlights the dynamic AI landscape. Meanwhile, India outlines its global AI ambitions, advancing its sovereign AI model while OpenAI faces legal challenges in the country.
