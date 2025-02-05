Indian Startups Push for Open Source AI in Talks with OpenAI CEO
Top Indian startups and unicorns met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to discuss reducing AI model costs and data sovereignty. The meeting highlighted the need for a sovereign AI model for India, local data storage, and the possibility of OpenAI adopting an open-source model to foster collaboration.
In a significant meeting on Wednesday, leading Indian startups and unicorns engaged with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to explore the future of artificial intelligence in India. Discussions centered on reducing AI model costs and establishing data sovereignty within the country.
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma emphasized the industry's collective understanding of the need for a sovereign AI model tailored to India, ensuring that critical data remains within national boundaries. The dialogue reflected a desire to secure affordable AI solutions, as Altman projected a tenfold decrease in model pricing.
Open-source AI was another focal point, with Expertia AI Founder Akshay Gugnani advocating for OpenAI to consider such a model, akin to platforms offered by China's DeepSeek. While no definitive commitment was made, Altman acknowledged the possibility as the competitive landscape evolves. Meanwhile, Indian startups continue to seek immediate and local access to OpenAI's features to remain globally competitive.
