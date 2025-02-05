Left Menu

Indian Startups Push for Open Source AI in Talks with OpenAI CEO

Top Indian startups and unicorns met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to discuss reducing AI model costs and data sovereignty. The meeting highlighted the need for a sovereign AI model for India, local data storage, and the possibility of OpenAI adopting an open-source model to foster collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:39 IST
Indian Startups Push for Open Source AI in Talks with OpenAI CEO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting on Wednesday, leading Indian startups and unicorns engaged with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to explore the future of artificial intelligence in India. Discussions centered on reducing AI model costs and establishing data sovereignty within the country.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma emphasized the industry's collective understanding of the need for a sovereign AI model tailored to India, ensuring that critical data remains within national boundaries. The dialogue reflected a desire to secure affordable AI solutions, as Altman projected a tenfold decrease in model pricing.

Open-source AI was another focal point, with Expertia AI Founder Akshay Gugnani advocating for OpenAI to consider such a model, akin to platforms offered by China's DeepSeek. While no definitive commitment was made, Altman acknowledged the possibility as the competitive landscape evolves. Meanwhile, Indian startups continue to seek immediate and local access to OpenAI's features to remain globally competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025