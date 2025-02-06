Elon Musk's DOGE Targets Government Efficiency in Medicare and Medicaid

Representatives from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have launched an investigation into the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) systems, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The effort aims to identify potential fraud and waste within these key healthcare payment and contracting platforms.

Onsite at CMS offices, DOGE officials are scrutinizing both technological structures and financial channels to detect inefficiencies. The focus extends to evaluating the agency's organizational framework and staffing. These actions are part of a broader initiative helmed by Musk, at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump, to enhance governmental accountability.

Although the CMS is designed to manage health coverage for millions of Americans, irregularities often suggest fraud or mistakes. The agency confirmed its cooperation with DOGE to improve resource allocation, aligning with Trump's overarching objectives. White House representatives have supported Musk's mission, underscoring its role in establishing a more responsible federal government.

(With inputs from agencies.)