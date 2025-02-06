Left Menu

Elon Musk's DOGE Targets Government Efficiency in Medicare and Medicaid

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is investigating the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for potential fraud and waste. DOGE representatives have been granted 'read-only' access to payment systems, focusing on identifying inefficiencies. This initiative supports President Trump’s efforts to enhance government accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 02:25 IST
Elon Musk's DOGE Targets Government Efficiency in Medicare and Medicaid

Representatives from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have launched an investigation into the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) systems, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The effort aims to identify potential fraud and waste within these key healthcare payment and contracting platforms.

Onsite at CMS offices, DOGE officials are scrutinizing both technological structures and financial channels to detect inefficiencies. The focus extends to evaluating the agency's organizational framework and staffing. These actions are part of a broader initiative helmed by Musk, at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump, to enhance governmental accountability.

Although the CMS is designed to manage health coverage for millions of Americans, irregularities often suggest fraud or mistakes. The agency confirmed its cooperation with DOGE to improve resource allocation, aligning with Trump's overarching objectives. White House representatives have supported Musk's mission, underscoring its role in establishing a more responsible federal government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025