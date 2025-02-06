Left Menu

Musk's Team Not Interfering with Treasury Payments, Says Secretary

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has 'read-only access' to Treasury's payment system. This access aims to enhance accountability and accuracy without disrupting payments, such as Social Security or Medicare. The Treasury assured the payments remain unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 03:25 IST
Musk's Team Not Interfering with Treasury Payments, Says Secretary
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has clarified that Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is not interfering with the nation's payment systems. Despite having 'read-only access,' Musk's team is not influencing the disbursement of payments like Social Security or Medicare.

The clarification follows concerns after the U.S. Treasury confirmed that the Department of Government Efficiency was granted access to its payment system codes. Bessent emphasized that the access is strictly for ensuring more accountability, accuracy, and traceability in how Treasury disburses funds.

Bessent assured that the payments remain untouched and the study is solely focused on enhancing the system's integrity rather than altering existing payment processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025