Musk's Team Not Interfering with Treasury Payments, Says Secretary

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has clarified that Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is not interfering with the nation's payment systems. Despite having 'read-only access,' Musk's team is not influencing the disbursement of payments like Social Security or Medicare.

The clarification follows concerns after the U.S. Treasury confirmed that the Department of Government Efficiency was granted access to its payment system codes. Bessent emphasized that the access is strictly for ensuring more accountability, accuracy, and traceability in how Treasury disburses funds.

Bessent assured that the payments remain untouched and the study is solely focused on enhancing the system's integrity rather than altering existing payment processes.

