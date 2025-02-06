Escalating Precision: North Korean Missiles in Ukraine

The precision of North Korean ballistic missiles used in Ukraine by Russian forces has witnessed significant improvement, sources reveal to Reuters. Fired since late December, these missiles now demonstrate a striking accuracy of 50-100 meters from their intended targets, indicating North Korea's testing success amidst Moscow's enhanced relations with Pyongyang.

This development, alarming from Washington to Seoul, hints at North Korea's potential threat to South Korea, Japan, and the United States, along with the possibility of weapon sales to unstable regions. Such advancements underline North Korea’s growing missile capabilities, disturbing regional and global stability, experts assert.

Analyses suggest the precision improvements might stem from better navigation systems, steering mechanisms, or refined targeting data. Despite limited debris for analysis, North Korean missile accuracy has significantly evolved from 1-3 kilometers initially to the current 50-100 meters, raising crucial questions about modifications and enhanced capabilities being backed by Russia.

