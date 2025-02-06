Healthcare Headlines: Sector Challenges and Global Developments

McKesson Corporation struggled in the third quarter, missing its revenue estimates due to weak sales in its U.S. pharmaceutical segment. Consequently, the company's shares fell by 3% in extended trading.

UnitedHealth reached out to the SEC following a deleted social media post by investor Bill Ackman, indicating potential shorting of the healthcare giant.

AstraZeneca investors are seeking clarity regarding the investigation of its executive by Chinese authorities, overshadowing strong quarterly results.

Molina Healthcare faced increased Medicaid costs, attributed to policy changes, causing a drop in share prices. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk remains confident despite potential tariffs and disappointing trial results for its new obesity drug.

In the agricultural sector, the USDA reported a new bird flu strain in U.S. dairy cattle, raising concerns about the virus's spread. In broader policy news, Argentina has banned hormone therapy for trans minors, reflecting wider global shifts in transgender legislation.

