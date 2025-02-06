The Viral Russian Spoof Underlining AI Aspirations

A Russian satirical news report, alleging that China's DeepSeek AI app is rooted in secret Soviet code, has been broadcasted on state television, tapping into Russian nostalgia for past technological glory.

The spoof, initially published by the fake news site Panorama, featured an invented interview with DeepSeek's founder, Liang Wenfeng, who supposedly credited Soviet programmers.

Despite its fictional nature, the story gained traction, illustrating Russia's current struggle in AI advancements compared to China and the U.S., as it ranks 31st in AI innovation globally.

