The Viral Russian Spoof Underlining AI Aspirations
A satirical Russian news report, claiming China's DeepSeek AI app is based on a Soviet code, circulated on state TV. The fake story reflects nostalgia for Soviet technological prowess. It falsely cited Soviet scientist Viktor Glushkov as the mastermind and resonated with national sentiments, amid Russia's AI ranking struggles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:59 IST
Russia
- Russia
A Russian satirical news report, alleging that China's DeepSeek AI app is rooted in secret Soviet code, has been broadcasted on state television, tapping into Russian nostalgia for past technological glory.
The spoof, initially published by the fake news site Panorama, featured an invented interview with DeepSeek's founder, Liang Wenfeng, who supposedly credited Soviet programmers.
Despite its fictional nature, the story gained traction, illustrating Russia's current struggle in AI advancements compared to China and the U.S., as it ranks 31st in AI innovation globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
