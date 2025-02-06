Left Menu

Kerala: Emerging Hub for Electric and Software-Driven Mobility

Kerala is set to become a hub for futuristic automotive technology, focusing on electric and software-driven vehicles. The Kerala Automotive Technology Summit 2025 showcased this, with leaders emphasizing the state's strategic advantages. The event featured major global and Indian EV companies presenting their latest models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:55 IST
Kerala: Emerging Hub for Electric and Software-Driven Mobility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's potential to become a hub for futuristic automotive technology was highlighted by Revenue Minister K Rajan during the Kerala Automotive Technology Summit 2025. Rajan emphasized the state's strategic position in transitioning to electric and software-driven vehicles, noting its world-class ecosystem and skilled workforce.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve added that Kerala's extensive research and development capabilities have established it as a nerve center for global mobility transformation. The government's commitment to this sector is evident through initiatives like the Electric Vehicle Research and Industrial Park at Vilappilsala.

The summit, organized as a precursor to the Invest Kerala Global Summit, attracted global and Indian EV manufacturers who showcased new models. Major debuts included Mahindra's BE 6 and XEV 9e and BYD Auto's Sealion 7. Visitors were also treated to displays of cutting-edge models from Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025