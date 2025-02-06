Kerala: Emerging Hub for Electric and Software-Driven Mobility

Kerala's potential to become a hub for futuristic automotive technology was highlighted by Revenue Minister K Rajan during the Kerala Automotive Technology Summit 2025. Rajan emphasized the state's strategic position in transitioning to electric and software-driven vehicles, noting its world-class ecosystem and skilled workforce.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve added that Kerala's extensive research and development capabilities have established it as a nerve center for global mobility transformation. The government's commitment to this sector is evident through initiatives like the Electric Vehicle Research and Industrial Park at Vilappilsala.

The summit, organized as a precursor to the Invest Kerala Global Summit, attracted global and Indian EV manufacturers who showcased new models. Major debuts included Mahindra's BE 6 and XEV 9e and BYD Auto's Sealion 7. Visitors were also treated to displays of cutting-edge models from Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.

