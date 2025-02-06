Market Highlights: Earnings Reports Upset the Balance on Wall Street
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:22 IST
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw modest increases on Thursday, buoyed by positive earnings while anticipation built around U.S. President Donald Trump's policy announcements and the awaited jobs report.
Noteworthy rise was marked by Eli Lilly and Tapestry due to robust annual forecasts, whereas Honeywell's declaration of a split dragged the Dow down.
Investors remain cautious under Trump's administration, with geopolitical concerns heightening market volatility, as Scott Helfstein from Global X ETFs points out.
(With inputs from agencies.)
