Left Menu

Market Highlights: Earnings Reports Upset the Balance on Wall Street

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed due to positive earnings reports, despite uncertainties surrounding Trump's policies and upcoming jobs data. Notable gains were seen in companies like Eli Lilly and Tapestry, while Honeywell and Qualcomm experienced losses. Additionally, economic metrics influenced market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:22 IST
Market Highlights: Earnings Reports Upset the Balance on Wall Street
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw modest increases on Thursday, buoyed by positive earnings while anticipation built around U.S. President Donald Trump's policy announcements and the awaited jobs report.

Noteworthy rise was marked by Eli Lilly and Tapestry due to robust annual forecasts, whereas Honeywell's declaration of a split dragged the Dow down.

Investors remain cautious under Trump's administration, with geopolitical concerns heightening market volatility, as Scott Helfstein from Global X ETFs points out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025