Market Rebound: Tech Stocks Boost S&P 500 and Nasdaq Amid Earnings Reports
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains on Thursday, bolstered by positive earnings reports from companies like Eli Lilly and Tapestry. The market anticipates Friday's key jobs report and monitors global trade policy. Honeywell's significant drop affected the Dow, while energy and technology sectors experienced varied performances.
In a robust display of market confidence, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Thursday as investors reacted positively to a series of strong earnings reports, while keeping an eye on upcoming economic indicators and trade policy shifts expected on Friday.
Notable performers included Eli Lilly, whose shares rose 3.4% following an optimistic annual profit forecast, and Tapestry, climbing 12.6% on improved sales and profit projections. However, Honeywell's announcement of a company split and a lackluster 2025 forecast led to a 5.5% decline, impacting the Dow.
Meanwhile, energy stocks underperformed amid trade tariff concerns outlined by the Trump administration. As investors await the January nonfarm payrolls report and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, the market remains volatile with eyes fixed on Amazon's impending earnings announcement post-market close.
(With inputs from agencies.)
