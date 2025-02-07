Left Menu

Market Rebound: Tech Stocks Boost S&P 500 and Nasdaq Amid Earnings Reports

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains on Thursday, bolstered by positive earnings reports from companies like Eli Lilly and Tapestry. The market anticipates Friday's key jobs report and monitors global trade policy. Honeywell's significant drop affected the Dow, while energy and technology sectors experienced varied performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 00:58 IST
Market Rebound: Tech Stocks Boost S&P 500 and Nasdaq Amid Earnings Reports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a robust display of market confidence, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Thursday as investors reacted positively to a series of strong earnings reports, while keeping an eye on upcoming economic indicators and trade policy shifts expected on Friday.

Notable performers included Eli Lilly, whose shares rose 3.4% following an optimistic annual profit forecast, and Tapestry, climbing 12.6% on improved sales and profit projections. However, Honeywell's announcement of a company split and a lackluster 2025 forecast led to a 5.5% decline, impacting the Dow.

Meanwhile, energy stocks underperformed amid trade tariff concerns outlined by the Trump administration. As investors await the January nonfarm payrolls report and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, the market remains volatile with eyes fixed on Amazon's impending earnings announcement post-market close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025