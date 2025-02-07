UK Push for Unprecedented Access to Apple Data Stirs Privacy Concerns

In a move that has escalated tensions between government authorities and technology companies, Britain has demanded that Apple provides broad access to encrypted user data stored on its cloud services, the Washington Post reported Friday. This directive is reportedly more extensive than typical government requests, which generally target specific user accounts.

The UK Interior Ministry declined to comment on the "technical capability notice," issued under the Investigatory Powers Act of 2016, which demands a wider data access than previously seen in democratic nations. Apple's encryption features have previously been the center of debates, with tech firms like Apple prioritizing user privacy.

This latest development comes amid discussions over Britain's Online Safety Act of 2023, which has faced criticism for threatening privacy through its mandates on child protection online. Apple has already cautioned against creating backdoors in its security, emphasizing the ongoing rift between privacy rights and government surveillance needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)