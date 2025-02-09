Left Menu

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

An IIM Lucknow study investigates how language affects customer forgiveness when chatbots apologize for online travel agency service failures. It concludes concrete language suits major issues, while abstract fits minor ones, highlighting the importance of sincerity. The findings can apply across various industries beyond travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:03 IST
An eye-opening IIM Lucknow study delves into the impact of apology language used by chatbots for online travel agencies' service failures, revealing how language choice affects customer acceptance and forgiveness. The research underscores the effectiveness of using concrete language for significant issues and abstract language for minor ones.

Published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Tourism Research, the study, co-authored by Professor Payal Mehra and research scholar Rishab Chauhan, highlights that sincere apology language enhances customer forgiveness and satisfaction. The researchers conducted three comprehensive studies using chatbots programmed to deploy different apology styles.

Concrete apologies contain specific details, providing customers with clarity and showcasing sincerity. The study found that sincerity, empathy, and using personalized, clear language are crucial for customer forgiveness. These insights extend beyond the OTA sector, potentially informing practices in retail, banking, and healthcare industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

