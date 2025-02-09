Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

An eye-opening IIM Lucknow study delves into the impact of apology language used by chatbots for online travel agencies' service failures, revealing how language choice affects customer acceptance and forgiveness. The research underscores the effectiveness of using concrete language for significant issues and abstract language for minor ones.

Published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Tourism Research, the study, co-authored by Professor Payal Mehra and research scholar Rishab Chauhan, highlights that sincere apology language enhances customer forgiveness and satisfaction. The researchers conducted three comprehensive studies using chatbots programmed to deploy different apology styles.

Concrete apologies contain specific details, providing customers with clarity and showcasing sincerity. The study found that sincerity, empathy, and using personalized, clear language are crucial for customer forgiveness. These insights extend beyond the OTA sector, potentially informing practices in retail, banking, and healthcare industries.

