Left Menu

India's Ambitious Leap in Defense Manufacturing and Export

India is committed to significantly bolstering its defense equipment manufacturing and exports, as stated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at the country's largest air show. Efforts include modernizing its military, enhancing domestic production, and exploring international collaborations, reflecting its strategic response to regional geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:19 IST
India's Ambitious Leap in Defense Manufacturing and Export

At India's largest air show, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh declared the country's dedication to expanding its defense manufacturing capabilities and exports. This initiative is part of India's broader strategy to modernize its military in response to regional challenges, particularly China's military ascendancy.

India's defense manufacturing is on track to surpass 1.25 trillion rupees this fiscal year, while defense exports are projected to reach a historic 210 billion rupees. The Aero India aerospace exhibition in Bengaluru serves as a platform to foster joint defense production collaborations and secure lucrative military deals.

The event features participation from over 150 foreign companies and defense representatives from 30 countries. Highlighting India's role as a nexus for global defense innovation, the exhibition showcases Russia's Su-57 and the U.S.'s F-35, offering a unique comparison of advanced fighter technologies from both Eastern and Western spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

Beyond the hype: Measuring generative AI’s societal impact through agency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025