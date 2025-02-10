India's Ambitious Leap in Defense Manufacturing and Export
India is committed to significantly bolstering its defense equipment manufacturing and exports, as stated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at the country's largest air show. Efforts include modernizing its military, enhancing domestic production, and exploring international collaborations, reflecting its strategic response to regional geopolitical challenges.
At India's largest air show, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh declared the country's dedication to expanding its defense manufacturing capabilities and exports. This initiative is part of India's broader strategy to modernize its military in response to regional challenges, particularly China's military ascendancy.
India's defense manufacturing is on track to surpass 1.25 trillion rupees this fiscal year, while defense exports are projected to reach a historic 210 billion rupees. The Aero India aerospace exhibition in Bengaluru serves as a platform to foster joint defense production collaborations and secure lucrative military deals.
The event features participation from over 150 foreign companies and defense representatives from 30 countries. Highlighting India's role as a nexus for global defense innovation, the exhibition showcases Russia's Su-57 and the U.S.'s F-35, offering a unique comparison of advanced fighter technologies from both Eastern and Western spheres.
