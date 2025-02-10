Unicommerce Achieves E-commerce Milestone: 1 Billion Orders Processed

Unicommerce, a major player in India's e-commerce SaaS landscape, has reached the milestone of one billion order items processed annually on its Uniware platform. This accomplishment was spotlighted in the company's Q3 FY25 financial disclosure.

Uniware facilitates brands and sellers in managing orders from their websites and apps, as well as various marketplaces. The platform enhances inventory management by automating decisions and supports omnichannel solutions, empowering businesses to serve customers both physically and digitally. Currently, over 7000 clients in regions including India and Southeast Asia leverage Unicommerce's comprehensive e-commerce solutions.

Under the leadership of MD & CEO Kapil Makhija, Unicommerce continues to innovate e-commerce technology, offering platforms like Convertway for marketing automation and Shipway for shipping management. The firm, established in 2012 and listed on Indian stock exchanges, reinforces its commitment to enhancing e-commerce through technology.

