Left Menu

Wall Street Gains Amid Trade Tensions and AI Stock Surge

Wall Street's main indexes closed higher, buoyed by Nvidia and AI stocks, as Trump's tariff plans affected steel shares. AI chipmakers like Nvidia rose alongside Amazon, while the AI and steel sectors benefited from trade talks. Attention turns to Federal Reserve's monetary policy report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 02:33 IST
Wall Street Gains Amid Trade Tensions and AI Stock Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced gains on Monday, driven by a rally in Nvidia and other artificial intelligence (AI) related stocks, along with a surge in steelmakers. The market reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on imposing additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Companies in the metals sector, including Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and U.S. Steel, saw significant boosts, while AI giants Nvidia and Broadcom led gains. Meanwhile, Amazon also marked positive momentum. Investors view these sectors as stable revenue sources due to favorable earnings projections.

In the broader market context, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw noticeable upticks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also posted growth. The market's focus now shifts to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming monetary policy report. Expected rate cuts in March were reassessed following a mixed employment report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025