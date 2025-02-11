Wall Street Gains Amid Trade Tensions and AI Stock Surge

Wall Street experienced gains on Monday, driven by a rally in Nvidia and other artificial intelligence (AI) related stocks, along with a surge in steelmakers. The market reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on imposing additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Companies in the metals sector, including Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and U.S. Steel, saw significant boosts, while AI giants Nvidia and Broadcom led gains. Meanwhile, Amazon also marked positive momentum. Investors view these sectors as stable revenue sources due to favorable earnings projections.

In the broader market context, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw noticeable upticks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also posted growth. The market's focus now shifts to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming monetary policy report. Expected rate cuts in March were reassessed following a mixed employment report.

