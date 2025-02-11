India and France Forge New Frontiers in AI Collaboration

India and France have underscored the importance of democratizing access to Artificial Intelligence (AI) resources and building capacities, while emphasizing the development of supportive techno-legal frameworks.

In a roundtable session held virtually from Paris, Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific advisor to the Indian government, highlighted the necessity for India and France to align their policy positions and technological agendas. He stressed that such cooperation could yield significant benefits at both bilateral and global levels by leveraging the complementary knowledge and skill sets of both countries.

During discussions on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit, emphasis was placed on responsible AI development, ethical AI deployment, and a techno-legal framework for AI governance. The participants also pointed to the importance of creating indigenous foundation models and adopting balanced governance approaches to minimize risks while fostering innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)