GE Aerospace Boosts Indian Air Force's Apache Helicopter Readiness

GE Aerospace has signed a five-year Performance-Based Logistics contract with the Indian Air Force, providing Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul services for T700 engines powering AH-64E-I Apache helicopters. The contract aims to enhance operational readiness and streamline engine sustainment through improved turnaround times and availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:59 IST
In a significant move aimed at bolstering defense efficiency, GE Aerospace has secured a five-year Performance-Based Logistics contract with the Indian Air Force.

This agreement ensures comprehensive Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for the T700-GE-701D engines, crucial components of the IAF's Apache helicopter fleet.

The deal emphasizes GE's commitment to enhancing operational readiness and engine availability, promising a streamlined sustainment process and reliable performance for India's critical defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

