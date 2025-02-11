GE Aerospace Boosts Indian Air Force's Apache Helicopter Readiness
GE Aerospace has signed a five-year Performance-Based Logistics contract with the Indian Air Force, providing Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul services for T700 engines powering AH-64E-I Apache helicopters. The contract aims to enhance operational readiness and streamline engine sustainment through improved turnaround times and availability.
In a significant move aimed at bolstering defense efficiency, GE Aerospace has secured a five-year Performance-Based Logistics contract with the Indian Air Force.
This agreement ensures comprehensive Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for the T700-GE-701D engines, crucial components of the IAF's Apache helicopter fleet.
The deal emphasizes GE's commitment to enhancing operational readiness and engine availability, promising a streamlined sustainment process and reliable performance for India's critical defense systems.
