U.S. Pledges to Combat AI Weaponization by Adversaries

U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced efforts to counter hostile nations using AI for surveillance and censorship. Speaking in Paris at an AI summit, Vance highlighted the U.S.'s commitment to blocking these adversaries from accessing harmful AI capabilities.

Paris | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:31 IST
U.S. Vice President JD Vance has committed to thwarting efforts by hostile nations to weaponize artificial intelligence for surveillance and censorship purposes. Speaking during the AI summit in Paris, Vance emphasized the U.S.'s dedication to protecting against AI threats.

While Vance refrained from naming specific countries, his statements underline the growing global concern over the misuse of AI technologies by certain powers. He assured that the United States would work actively to cut off routes that could allow these nations to acquire potentially dangerous AI capabilities.

The Vice President's declaration signals a significant stance by the U.S. in the realm of international AI ethics and security, reflecting the heightened attention AI receives as both a tool and a potential weapon.

