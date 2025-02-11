Elon Musk's Billion-Dollar Gamble: Aiming for OpenAI's Return to Nonprofit Roots

Elon Musk, in an audacious move, has offered $97.4 billion to acquire the nonprofit arm overseeing OpenAI, intensifying his ongoing clash with CEO Sam Altman over the startup's potential for-profit conversion.

Musk, who exited OpenAI before its commercial rise, alleges the firm abandoned its dedication to public good, opting instead for profitability. He underscores the need for OpenAI to realign with its original mission of open-source AI development.

Despite OpenAI's board dismissing Musk's proposal, the bid, backed by serious investors, could prompt OpenAI to re-evaluate its funding strategy amid anticipated scrutiny over profit motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)