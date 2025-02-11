Left Menu

Elon Musk's Billion-Dollar Gamble: Aiming for OpenAI's Return to Nonprofit Roots

Elon Musk, leading a consortium, has bid $97.4 billion for OpenAI to prevent its transition to a for-profit entity. The bid heightens tensions with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Musk's lawsuit claims OpenAI prioritized profit over public good, with Altman rebutting that the AI firm is not for sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:06 IST
Elon Musk's Billion-Dollar Gamble: Aiming for OpenAI's Return to Nonprofit Roots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk, in an audacious move, has offered $97.4 billion to acquire the nonprofit arm overseeing OpenAI, intensifying his ongoing clash with CEO Sam Altman over the startup's potential for-profit conversion.

Musk, who exited OpenAI before its commercial rise, alleges the firm abandoned its dedication to public good, opting instead for profitability. He underscores the need for OpenAI to realign with its original mission of open-source AI development.

Despite OpenAI's board dismissing Musk's proposal, the bid, backed by serious investors, could prompt OpenAI to re-evaluate its funding strategy amid anticipated scrutiny over profit motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025