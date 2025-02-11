AI Showdown: Global Leaders Face-Off on Regulation Strategies

US Vice President JD Vance issued a stark warning to global leaders on Tuesday regarding the dangers of excessive regulation on artificial intelligence (AI), challenging European efforts to curb AI risks. In his maiden speech as vice president, Vance emphasized a need to foster innovation while avoiding regulatory overreach.

The speech highlighted growing tensions over AI strategies, with the US advocating a hands-off approach, Europe enforcing stricter regulations for safety, and China expanding AI with state-backed initiatives. These divergent strategies have led to a widening rift over AI's future, underscored by the US absence from a global declaration promoting AI accessibility and ethical use.

The summit also spotlighted strategic investments and governmental policies shaping AI's future worldwide, with France proposing a balanced approach between US and China. As discussions continue, questions remain about how the US, Europe, and China will align their AI policies to foster growth and address potential risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)