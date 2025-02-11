Britain Cracks Down on Russian Cyber Group Zservers
The UK sanctioned the Russian cyber group Zservers and six members, following ransomware attacks that earned $1 billion globally in 2023. This move, coordinated with the U.S. and Australia, includes asset freezes and travel bans to combat cybercriminal activities linked to Russia.
On Tuesday, Britain imposed sanctions on the Russian cyber group Zservers and six of its affiliates, accusing them of facilitating devastating ransomware attacks worldwide.
These measures, taken in coordination with the U.S. and Australia, include asset freezes on Zservers and its UK front company, XHOST Internet Solutions LP, along with travel bans and asset freezes for the six individuals involved.
The UK government highlighted that affiliates of the infamous cybercriminal group Lockbit have used Zservers as a platform for launching their attacks, which reportedly generated $1 billion from victims globally in 2023.
