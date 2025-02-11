Thales and BDL to Deliver Advanced LBRM Defence Systems
Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) are poised to deliver the first batch of Laser Beam Riding MANPAD (LBRM) Very Short-Range Air Defence missiles to India's Ministry of Defence. This collaboration, initiated in 2021, sees significant indigenous production, bolstering India's capability to counter various aerial threats.
Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) announced during the Aero India 2025 event that their joint venture in producing Laser Beam Riding MANPAD (LBRM) Very Short-Range Air Defence missiles is progressing steadily. The initial supply of these highly advanced defence systems will soon reach the Ministry of Defence.
Back in 2021, Thales and BDL signed a strategic partnership agreement to work on this project, with backing from the Indian and UK governments. This collaboration aims at enhancing India's aerial defensive capabilities through top-notch technology.
The LBRM missiles, which include up to 60 percent indigenous components, are designed to offer a portable solution to counter air threats. These systems are particularly adept at neutralizing threats from fixed-wing Fighter Ground Attack aircraft, late-unmasking Attack Helicopters, and drones, providing a strong shield for the nation's defence infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thales
- BDL
- LBRM
- MANPAD
- AirDefence
- India
- Missiles
- MinistryOfDefence
- AeroIndia2025
- Technology