Lam Research's Bold Investment Propels India's Semiconductor Ambitions

Lam Research plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in India to bolster the country's semiconductor industry. This decision complements the expansion of its Bengaluru engineering center and aligns with Prime Minister Modi's semiconductor vision. Additionally, Lam aims to donate Rs 241 crore in software licenses to support student training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 00:31 IST
Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research is making a significant foray into India's growing tech industry with plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore, a move disclosed by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.

This announcement builds on Lam Research's continuous efforts in India, notably the expansion of its India Center for Engineering in Bengaluru, inaugurated in September 2022. It marks a substantial endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for advancing the semiconductor sector in the country.

Furthering their commitment to education and development, Lam Research also plans to donate Rs 241 crore in software licenses over two years. This initiative, in partnership with the India Semiconductor Mission, aims to equip 2,800 students with essential skills for the technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

