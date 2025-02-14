Left Menu

Trump's Bold Trade Strategy: Tackling Currency Manipulation and Global Tariffs

The Trump administration is assessing currency manipulation alongside tariffs as part of a strategy to address international trade imbalances. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted plans for potential reciprocal tariffs on nations taxing U.S. imports. The administration aims to formulate a comprehensive strategy by the April 1 deadline.

The Trump administration is ramping up its trade strategy, assessing currency manipulation in its bid to tackle global trade imbalances beyond tariffs and non-tariff barriers. As stated by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in an interview, the U.S. firmly supports a strong dollar policy, yet critiques nations that pursue weak currency policies.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump tasked his economic team with devising reciprocal tariff plans against countries imposing taxes on U.S. imports, hinting at a potential global trade confrontation. His directive stops short of immediate tariff impositions but mandates an assessment by April 1 to counteract foreign trade barriers, including currency manipulation.

Bessent elaborated on the strategy, suggesting significant tariff implementations if trading partners fail to lower their tariffs. The effectiveness of these policies will largely hinge on the responses from international trade partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

