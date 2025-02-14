Left Menu

Karnataka's VentuRISE 2024-25: Spotlight on Innovation

The Karnataka government announced winners of 'VentuRISE 2024-25' at Invest Karnataka 2025. The startup challenge drew 1,000 global applicants. Winners include Nautical Wings Aerospace, Zepco Technologies, and Infinity X Innovations, showcasing cutting-edge solutions in Aerospace & Defence, Electronics, and Electric Vehicles sectors with a total prize of USD 300,000.

The Karnataka government unveiled the winners of 'VentuRISE 2024-25' during the concluding day of the Global Investors' Meet, Invest Karnataka 2025. This global startup challenge underscored Karnataka's position as a burgeoning hub for innovation.

The competition attracted close to 1,000 entries from all over the world, emphasizing the region's growing reputation as a leading destination for startups, particularly in Aerospace & Defence, Electronics Systems Design & Manufacturing, and Electric Vehicles & Clean Mobility.

Nautical Wings Aerospace clinched the top award in the Aerospace & Defence category, while Zepco Technologies Pvt Ltd and Infinity X Innovations Pvt Ltd emerged victorious in Electronics Systems Design & Manufacturing and Electric Vehicles & Clean Mobility, respectively. Winners shared a prize pool of USD 300,000 and gained unique opportunities to engage with industry experts, investors, and potential collaborators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

