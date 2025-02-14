Left Menu

The Silence of DARTs: Collateral Damage in Global Crisis Response

The U.S. Disaster Assistance Response Teams (DARTs) face operational standstill due to the Trump administration's scaling back of USAID. With critical emergency roles globally, DARTs are severely affected, risking the U.S.'s capacity to respond to international crises swiftly. The fate of the DART program remains uncertain amid potential merges and staff cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:53 IST
The Silence of DARTs: Collateral Damage in Global Crisis Response

The U.S. Disaster Assistance Response Teams, known for their immediate international crisis response, are now incapacitated following policy changes by the Trump administration, according to multiple insider sources. Once operational within 24 to 48 hours, DARTs are essential to America's humanitarian efforts across the globe.

Historically significant in past disasters like the 2010 Haiti earthquake and the conflicts in Iraq and Syria, DARTs face disruptions as USAID's funding freezes continue. Current operations in Afghan, Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine are severely hindered as some team members are ordered back to Washington and others lose digital access.

Integral to the U.S. government's crisis response strategy, the future of the DART system is uncertain. With USAID staff potentially merging into the State Department, a lack of clarity surrounds staff retention and operational continuity, leading to concerns about America's future international crisis response capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025