The Silence of DARTs: Collateral Damage in Global Crisis Response

The U.S. Disaster Assistance Response Teams, known for their immediate international crisis response, are now incapacitated following policy changes by the Trump administration, according to multiple insider sources. Once operational within 24 to 48 hours, DARTs are essential to America's humanitarian efforts across the globe.

Historically significant in past disasters like the 2010 Haiti earthquake and the conflicts in Iraq and Syria, DARTs face disruptions as USAID's funding freezes continue. Current operations in Afghan, Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine are severely hindered as some team members are ordered back to Washington and others lose digital access.

Integral to the U.S. government's crisis response strategy, the future of the DART system is uncertain. With USAID staff potentially merging into the State Department, a lack of clarity surrounds staff retention and operational continuity, leading to concerns about America's future international crisis response capacity.

