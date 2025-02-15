High-Stakes Moves in Space and Science
The latest science developments range from major corporate adjustments to theories challenging the rarity of intelligent life. European satellite firm Eutelsat faces mounting pressure from Starlink. In the U.S., probationary USDA staff see dismissals. Meanwhile, in India, the Adani Group is poised for strategic satellite launch roles. Blue Origin initiates layoffs amid restructuring, and evolutionary debates suggest intelligent life may not be so rare.
Amid fierce competition from Elon Musk's Starlink, Eutelsat shares saw a sharp decline as the European satellite company forecasted reduced cash flow and investments.
The Trump administration has terminated probationary staff across three USDA agencies, although details remain scant. Meanwhile, India's Adani Group emerges as a strong contender in satellite launch privatisation.
In other developments, Blue Origin reveals plans for substantial workforce cuts, while scientists propose new ideas challenging the long-held belief in the rarity of intelligent life.
