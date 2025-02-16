Tencent's AI Leap: Weixin Integrates with DeepSeek

Tencent has announced that its Weixin messaging app, China's largest, is trialing the use of the DeepSeek AI model for user searches. This development is part of the ongoing competition among tech firms to leverage AI effectively.

The beta test is significant as it marks a collaboration with an external AI platform, DeepSeek, attracting attention in the tech industry. Weixin, which primarily serves domestic users, is integrating this with its proprietary AI language model, Hunyuan.

Meanwhile, DeepSeek has captured the AI community's interest with its low-cost AI assistant, which offers a streamlined use of data. It surpassed ChatGPT on Apple's App Store, reflecting growing interest among various sectors, including automakers and telecoms, in incorporating DeepSeek's solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)