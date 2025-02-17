South Korea Halts Chinese AI App Over Privacy Concerns

South Korea's data protection authority has made the decision to temporarily halt the domestic service of the Chinese AI application, DeepSeek, citing privacy concerns. This action was taken on Saturday, with officials stating that the app's service will remain suspended until necessary improvements are made in line with the country's stringent privacy laws.

In a media briefing on Monday, the authority communicated its reasons for the suspension and the conditions under which the app would be allowed to operate within the nation again. The move underscores South Korea's commitment to maintaining robust data protection standards amid increasing reliance on digital services.

The suspension highlights ongoing global concerns about data privacy and security, especially regarding applications utilizing artificial intelligence. The outcome of this case may set a precedent for other digital services operating in regions with strict privacy protocols.

