Hyprix Aviation Rockets into India's Defence Future
Hyprix Aviation, a Bengaluru-based firm, developed Tezz, India's first privately-made liquid-fueled supersonic ramjet engine. This breakthrough signals a shift towards indigenous defense technology, reducing reliance on imports. The company is also innovating Kira M1 artillery shells, enhancing India’s artillery capabilities with promising advancements in guided munitions technology.
- Country:
- United States
Hyprix Aviation, based in Bengaluru, has achieved a historic landmark by creating Tezz, India's first privately developed liquid-fueled supersonic ramjet engine. This development represents a key turning point as it signals the country's move toward self-reliance in defense technology, specifically in the realm of advanced propulsion.
The successful testing of Tezz at IIT Madras's NCCRD represents a significant leap, marking progress from traditional import dependence to homegrown innovation. The ramjet engine, functional at impressive speeds between Mach 2 and Mach 4, bridges an essential gap in the nation's strategic capabilities, promising enhanced defense capacities.
Building on this success, Hyprix is advancing its technology portfolio with the development of the Kira M1 artillery shells. Designed to fortify India's long-range artillery systems, these shells could revolutionize military operations with their AI-guided precision and extended reach, underscoring Hyprix's pivotal role in reshaping India's defense manufacturing landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Military Deports Migrants to India Amid Stricter Immigration Policies
Weather Warnings and Air Quality Alerts in Northern India
US Military Enhances Deportation Flights to India Amid Trump's Massive Crackdown
Digi Yatra App Surpasses 10 Million Downloads, Revolutionizing Air Travel in India
Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Make in India' Critique