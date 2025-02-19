Left Menu

Hyprix Aviation Rockets into India's Defence Future

Hyprix Aviation, a Bengaluru-based firm, developed Tezz, India's first privately-made liquid-fueled supersonic ramjet engine. This breakthrough signals a shift towards indigenous defense technology, reducing reliance on imports. The company is also innovating Kira M1 artillery shells, enhancing India’s artillery capabilities with promising advancements in guided munitions technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:15 IST
Hyprix Aviation Rockets into India's Defence Future
  • Country:
  • United States

Hyprix Aviation, based in Bengaluru, has achieved a historic landmark by creating Tezz, India's first privately developed liquid-fueled supersonic ramjet engine. This development represents a key turning point as it signals the country's move toward self-reliance in defense technology, specifically in the realm of advanced propulsion.

The successful testing of Tezz at IIT Madras's NCCRD represents a significant leap, marking progress from traditional import dependence to homegrown innovation. The ramjet engine, functional at impressive speeds between Mach 2 and Mach 4, bridges an essential gap in the nation's strategic capabilities, promising enhanced defense capacities.

Building on this success, Hyprix is advancing its technology portfolio with the development of the Kira M1 artillery shells. Designed to fortify India's long-range artillery systems, these shells could revolutionize military operations with their AI-guided precision and extended reach, underscoring Hyprix's pivotal role in reshaping India's defense manufacturing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025