Hyprix Aviation Rockets into India's Defence Future

Hyprix Aviation, based in Bengaluru, has achieved a historic landmark by creating Tezz, India's first privately developed liquid-fueled supersonic ramjet engine. This development represents a key turning point as it signals the country's move toward self-reliance in defense technology, specifically in the realm of advanced propulsion.

The successful testing of Tezz at IIT Madras's NCCRD represents a significant leap, marking progress from traditional import dependence to homegrown innovation. The ramjet engine, functional at impressive speeds between Mach 2 and Mach 4, bridges an essential gap in the nation's strategic capabilities, promising enhanced defense capacities.

Building on this success, Hyprix is advancing its technology portfolio with the development of the Kira M1 artillery shells. Designed to fortify India's long-range artillery systems, these shells could revolutionize military operations with their AI-guided precision and extended reach, underscoring Hyprix's pivotal role in reshaping India's defense manufacturing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)