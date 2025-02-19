Left Menu

Raymond Ltd Faces Cybersecurity Breach, Initiates Swift Response

Raymond Ltd reported a cybersecurity incident affecting some IT assets, though core operations remain unaffected. The company has isolated the impacted areas and is investigating with cybersecurity experts. Raymond Group, with a legacy since 1925, recently shifted focus to real estate and engineering after demerging its lifestyle sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:32 IST
Raymond Ltd Faces Cybersecurity Breach, Initiates Swift Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Raymond Ltd, a notable real estate and engineering firm, disclosed a cybersecurity incident on Wednesday. The breach, affecting certain IT assets, prompted an immediate response from the company.

Importantly, Raymond Ltd confirmed that the disruption did not impact their core systems or customer operations. The company is collaborating with cybersecurity specialists to manage and address the incident effectively.

Established in 1925, Raymond Group has evolved from fabric manufacturing to real estate and engineering. Post-2024, the firm concentrated on these sectors following the demerger of its lifestyle business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025