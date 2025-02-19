Raymond Ltd Faces Cybersecurity Breach, Initiates Swift Response
Raymond Ltd reported a cybersecurity incident affecting some IT assets, though core operations remain unaffected. The company has isolated the impacted areas and is investigating with cybersecurity experts. Raymond Group, with a legacy since 1925, recently shifted focus to real estate and engineering after demerging its lifestyle sector.
Raymond Ltd, a notable real estate and engineering firm, disclosed a cybersecurity incident on Wednesday. The breach, affecting certain IT assets, prompted an immediate response from the company.
Importantly, Raymond Ltd confirmed that the disruption did not impact their core systems or customer operations. The company is collaborating with cybersecurity specialists to manage and address the incident effectively.
Established in 1925, Raymond Group has evolved from fabric manufacturing to real estate and engineering. Post-2024, the firm concentrated on these sectors following the demerger of its lifestyle business.
