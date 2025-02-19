Accelerating India's EV Shift: Matel and Honda's Swappable Battery Pact

In a strategic move to bolster electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in India, Matel Motion & Energy Solutions has teamed up with Honda Power Pack Energy India. Their collaboration aims to integrate Matel's ePowertrain with Honda's swappable battery solution, providing EV manufacturers with innovative, cost-effective battery technology.

This initiative is set to drive EV adoption by addressing range limitations and lengthy charging times. It enables users to swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones in minutes at designated stations, significantly reducing operational downtime, which is crucial in the commercial segment.

Honda's expertise in lithium-ion battery technology guarantees reliability and safety. Currently active in Bangalore, Honda plans to expand its swappable battery service to Delhi and Mumbai, cementing infrastructure growth. This service is particularly advantageous for B2B clients with high daily usage, offering a practical alternative to expensive battery capacity increases or quick-charging solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)