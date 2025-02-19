China's Tech Titans: The Battle of Nicknames Transforming Markets

In the latest chapter of the global tech rivalry, Chinese tech stocks are gaining momentum against their U.S. counterparts, famously dubbed the 'Magnificent Seven.'

With an inspired surge, market players in Hong Kong have coined captivating nicknames like 'Six Little Dragons' to invigorate the imagination of retail investors, fueling a dynamic market landscape.

The rise is credited to burgeoning AI startups, such as DeepSeek, and signals of governmental support, which have catapulted the Hang Seng index to near-record levels, threatening the dominance held by American tech giants.

