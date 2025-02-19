Left Menu

EU Tightens Sanctions on Russia with 16th Package

The European Union has agreed on a 16th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, oil, aluminium imports, and manufacturing capabilities, marking the third anniversary of the Ukraine war. New restrictions are also placed on video game consoles and additional entities facing bans, including Russian media outlets.

Updated: 19-02-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's latest package of sanctions against Russia targets various sectors, with adoption expected by EU foreign ministers on Monday. Marking the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine, the package focuses on Russian banks and manufacturing capabilities while tightening the G7 oil price cap.

The sanctions include a ban on primary Russian aluminium imports, to be implemented a year after appearing in the EU's Official Journal. Meanwhile, restrictions on oil and gas include prohibitions on transactions with Russian ports, and additional bans on ship owners and operators who exploit the shadow fleet.

Beyond the energy sector, the EU has extended its restrictions to video game consoles, impacting major brands like Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation. Forty-eight new individuals and 35 entities face sanctions, including an asset freeze and EU travel ban, while licenses for eight Russian media outlets are suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

