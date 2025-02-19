Google Launches AI Partner for Biomedical Advancements

Google has introduced an innovative AI tool designed to function as a virtual collaborator for biomedical scientists, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

The development, tried and tested by experts at Stanford University and Imperial College London, employs advanced reasoning to assist scientists in synthesizing extensive literature and creating novel hypotheses. This move is part of a rising trend in deploying AI in various workplace applications, highlighted by successes such as ChatGPT.

DeepMind, Google's AI division, has placed a priority on scientific endeavors, with its head, Demis Hassabis, recently achieving a Nobel Prize in Chemistry for AI-related work. Google's new AI co-scientist showed promising results in a liver fibrosis experiment, offering potential disease treatment solutions. The tool is seen as a complementary enhancement to current research efforts, aimed at boosting collaboration rather than replacing scientists, as noted by Google scientist Vivek Natarajan.

(With inputs from agencies.)