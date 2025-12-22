Left Menu

European Regulators Crack Down on Big Tech's Antitrust Practices

European authorities intensify scrutiny on major tech companies like Google, Apple, Amazon, and more over competition and intellectual property violations. Hefty fines and regulatory challenges showcase the ongoing battle between these corporations and regulators seeking to enforce fair competition and uphold legal standards in the tech industry.

Updated: 22-12-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:51 IST
European regulators have ramped up investigations into Big Tech companies like Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta, aiming to address antitrust violations and intellectual property issues.

The European Commission recently opened a probe into Google's use of online content for artificial intelligence, imposing significant fines for anti-competitive practices.

Meanwhile, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft faced hefty penalties for similar reasons, as regulators enforce compliance with new digital market rules to ensure fair competition and protect consumer interests.

