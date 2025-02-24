HCL Technologies CEO Declares Old Business Models Obsolete: AI-Led Evolution Needed
HCL Technologies CEO, C Vijayakumar, announced the end of traditional business models due to AI's impact, urging companies to adopt a 'paranoid' mindset. Speaking at Nasscom's NTLF event, he and Infosys' CEO Salil Parekh stressed the shift to platform-based services and developing large language models for sustained growth.
HCL Technologies' CEO, C Vijayakumar, has announced that the traditional business models, in place for over thirty years, are being rendered obsolete by the rise of artificial intelligence. He emphasized the necessity for businesses to adopt a 'paranoid' perspective to remain relevant and thrive.
Addressing the Nasscom's annual NTLF event, Vijayakumar noted that the linear scaling of revenues and workforce size from the past three decades is no longer viable. Instead, AI-driven automation should be more widely utilized to achieve efficiency, he stated, referencing HCL's initiatives to double workload capabilities with half the workforce over the past two years.
Echoing this sentiment, Salil Parekh of Infosys emphasized the industry's need to transition from input-based models to more output and platform-based services. He also revealed Infosys's plans for a significant acquisition to enhance its capabilities. Vijayakumar suggested that Indian tech firms should focus on developing large language models.
