Apple's Monumental $500 Billion US Investment Commitment

Apple has announced a $500 billion investment in the United States. This includes 20,000 new jobs and a server factory in Texas. The move, influenced by tariff threats, aligns with President Trump's advocacy for U.S.-based manufacturing. Apple aims to bolster American innovation and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-02-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Apple unveiled plans to pump more than $500 billion into the United States economy over the next four years, with objectives to create 20,000 jobs and construct a new server factory in Texas.

This announcement comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's comments regarding Apple's commitment to shifting manufacturing from Mexico to the U.S. Trump emphasized this shift as a strategic move to circumvent potential tariffs that could have impacted the price of iPhones if manufactured in China.

Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed optimism about America's innovative future, highlighting the company's ongoing investment in the U.S. as evidenced by the 2026-opening of a Houston factory anticipated to generate thousands of jobs and bolster Apple's AI capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

