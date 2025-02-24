Apple's Monumental $500 Billion US Investment Commitment

In a significant move, Apple unveiled plans to pump more than $500 billion into the United States economy over the next four years, with objectives to create 20,000 jobs and construct a new server factory in Texas.

This announcement comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's comments regarding Apple's commitment to shifting manufacturing from Mexico to the U.S. Trump emphasized this shift as a strategic move to circumvent potential tariffs that could have impacted the price of iPhones if manufactured in China.

Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed optimism about America's innovative future, highlighting the company's ongoing investment in the U.S. as evidenced by the 2026-opening of a Houston factory anticipated to generate thousands of jobs and bolster Apple's AI capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)