Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China
Tesla is set to update its car software in China with driving-assistance features to help navigate city streets. The announcement was mistakenly released early and retracted. This feature is a simpler version compared to the U.S., due to less data training on Chinese roads.
Updated: 25-02-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 05:57 IST
Tesla plans to introduce an update for its software in China, designed to enhance driving-assistance capabilities on urban streets. This move was revealed via a company notification and confirmed by sources familiar with the development.
Despite the notification's premature release, insiders assure its authenticity. However, the upcoming feature will be a downgraded version of the Full Self-Driving system in the U.S. due to inadequate data for Chinese road conditions and traffic regulations.
Tesla did not provide a comment when approached, although Bloomberg was the first to report on the pending update.
