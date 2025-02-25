Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla plans to introduce an update for its software in China, designed to enhance driving-assistance capabilities on urban streets. This move was revealed via a company notification and confirmed by sources familiar with the development.

Despite the notification's premature release, insiders assure its authenticity. However, the upcoming feature will be a downgraded version of the Full Self-Driving system in the U.S. due to inadequate data for Chinese road conditions and traffic regulations.

Tesla did not provide a comment when approached, although Bloomberg was the first to report on the pending update.

(With inputs from agencies.)