Zizou Bergs: Championing Sustainability in Tennis

Belgian tennis sensation, Zizou Bergs, is not just making waves on the court but also championing environmental sustainability. Despite the exhaustive travel required by his profession, Bergs is committed to slashing his carbon footprint, aligning with the ATP Tour's environmental goals.

Bergs, 25, recycles his sportswear and supports climate initiatives in Burundi. His dedication to sustainability earned him the top spot on the ATP Tour's Carbon Tracker in 2024, a tool helping players reduce travel emissions and promote United Nations goals.

Though his rising rank means more extensive travel, Bergs remains an environmental advocate, influencing change through personal commitments and setting an example for fellow athletes amid growing concerns about climate change and its impact on sports.

