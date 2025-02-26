Left Menu

Zizou Bergs: Championing Sustainability in Tennis

Belgian tennis player Zizou Bergs is advancing in the ATP rankings but is committed to sustainability. Despite the extensive travel demands of his career, he's actively reducing his carbon footprint by recycling clothing, supporting climate projects, and using the ATP Tour's sustainability app for conscious travel choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:22 IST
Zizou Bergs: Championing Sustainability in Tennis

Belgian tennis sensation, Zizou Bergs, is not just making waves on the court but also championing environmental sustainability. Despite the exhaustive travel required by his profession, Bergs is committed to slashing his carbon footprint, aligning with the ATP Tour's environmental goals.

Bergs, 25, recycles his sportswear and supports climate initiatives in Burundi. His dedication to sustainability earned him the top spot on the ATP Tour's Carbon Tracker in 2024, a tool helping players reduce travel emissions and promote United Nations goals.

Though his rising rank means more extensive travel, Bergs remains an environmental advocate, influencing change through personal commitments and setting an example for fellow athletes amid growing concerns about climate change and its impact on sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025