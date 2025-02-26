Left Menu

Trump Calls for Elimination of Apple's DEI Rules

Former U.S. President Donald Trump urged Apple Inc. to completely eliminate its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. His statement follows a shareholder vote in favor of maintaining these rules. Trump labeled DEI as a 'hoax' detrimental to the country, echoing his frequent criticisms.

Updated: 26-02-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:41 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has once again challenged diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, this time targeting tech giant Apple Inc. On Wednesday, Trump urged the company to abolish its DEI rules, just a day after shareholders opted to uphold them.

In a striking post on his private social media platform, Trump stated, "APPLE SHOULD GET RID OF DEI RULES, NOT JUST MAKE ADJUSTMENTS TO THEM. DEI WAS A HOAX THAT HAS BEEN VERY BAD FOR OUR COUNTRY. DEI IS GONE!!!" This outspoken stance comes amid ongoing national debates over the merits and drawbacks of DEI policies in corporate America.

This development further highlights the ongoing scrutiny surrounding DEI measures, with Trump frequently casting such initiatives as counterproductive. Meanwhile, Apple's shareholders have demonstrated a commitment to retaining the company's current diversity and inclusion framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

