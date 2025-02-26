Wall Street Peeks at AI Market Pulse Amid Economic Jitters
Wall Street's main indexes poised for gains as investors focus on Nvidia's results to assess AI demand and tax-cut proposals progress in Congress. A cautious Federal Reserve, weak consumer sentiment, and looming tariffs add tension. Nvidia's earnings will influence tech stock trends amid concerns over AI infrastructure.
Wall Street's key indexes showed signs of recovery on Wednesday, following days of losses, as investors awaited Nvidia's earnings to measure AI market demand and monitored a significant tax-cut proposal advancing through Congress.
Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq E-minis all posted early gains, reflecting the tension among investors due to weak consumer sentiment and ongoing inflation, which keeps the Federal Reserve wary of further interest rate cuts. Nvidia's upcoming results are poised to shape the outlook for artificial intelligence stocks significantly.
On the economic front, debates around President Donald Trump's tax-cut plan continue, coupled with potential new tariffs on copper imports, boosting copper prices. Key players in tech and retail sectors posted varied premarket trading results as the broader economic picture remains mixed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
