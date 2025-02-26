Left Menu

Diesel Dazzles at Milan Fashion Week with Edgy Designs

Diesel captivated audiences at Milan Fashion Week with ultra-low-waist jeans, boucle jackets, and avant-garde styles. Against a graffiti-filled backdrop created by 7,000 artists, the show highlighted creative director Glenn Martens' vision, cementing Diesel's place in the fashion industry amidst a backdrop of renowned fashion houses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:55 IST
Diesel impressed fashion enthusiasts at Milan Fashion Week with its bold designs, unveiling eye-catching ultra-low-waist jeans, boucle jackets, and innovative plastic-coated garments. Models, some with striking contact lenses, navigated a runway surrounded by vast graffiti-covered fabrics designed by 7,000 artists, enhancing the show's dynamic atmosphere.

Creative director Glenn Martens, fresh from assuming the same position at Maison Margiela, led Diesel's autumn-winter collection, which prominently featured shades of grey. Both Diesel and Maison Margiela are members of the family-owned OTB fashion empire, underscoring their influence in the fashion world.

Milan Fashion Week, part of the month-long international fashion circuit, also includes prestigious houses such as Marni and Fendi showcasing on the same day. Other notable names like Prada, Versace, Giorgio Armani, and Dolce & Gabbana are set to reveal their collections shortly, maintaining Milan's status as a fashion capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

