North Korea's $1.5 Billion Crypto Heist: Inside 'TraderTraitor'

In a public service announcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that North Korea is responsible for a major cyber heist, stealing approximately $1.5 billion in virtual assets from the cryptocurrency exchange ByBit.

Nicknamed 'TraderTraitor,' the cybercriminals managed to convert portions of the stolen assets into bitcoin and other virtual currencies, which have been disseminated across thousands of blockchain addresses.

The FBI anticipates these assets will undergo further laundering processes before being converted into fiat currency. ByBit, which provides services to over 60 million users globally, confirmed an attacker accessed an ether wallet and moved the holdings to an unidentified address.

(With inputs from agencies.)