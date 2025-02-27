Putin Urges FSB to Bolster Cyber Defenses Amid Rising Threats
President Vladimir Putin addressed the FSB, highlighting the increase in cyber attacks against Russia. He stressed the necessity of enhancing counter-intelligence measures to combat this growing threat.
In a stern address to Russia's Federal Security Service, President Vladimir Putin emphasized the urgency of strengthening cybersecurity measures.
Putin noted a concerning rise in cyber attacks targeting Russian infrastructure, urging the FSB to enhance its counter-intelligence operations.
This call to action aims to safeguard Russia against escalating digital threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
