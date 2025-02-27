Left Menu

HCLTech Expands Footprint in Hyderabad with New Global Delivery Centre

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated HCLTech's new global delivery centre in Hyderabad. The facility, located in Hi-Tech City, will house 5,000 employees. The move aligns with Telangana's economic growth ambitions, aiming to become a trillion-dollar economy under the Telangana Rising initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:41 IST
HCLTech Expands Footprint in Hyderabad with New Global Delivery Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has officially opened HCLTech's latest global delivery centre in Hyderabad. This significant addition marks HCLTech's fifth establishment in the city.

Spanning 320,000 square feet and situated in the bustling Hi-Tech City, the new centre is set to provide workspace for approximately 5,000 employees, according to a press release from the technology giant.

Reddy emphasized the rapid growth of Telangana and Hyderabad, highlighting the region's substantial investments and leading AI adoption rates over the past year. Both the Chief Minister and D Sridhar Babu, the Minister for Information Technology, underscored the state's commitment to becoming a trillion-dollar economy by enhancing infrastructure, skilling, and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025