HCLTech Expands Footprint in Hyderabad with New Global Delivery Centre

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has officially opened HCLTech's latest global delivery centre in Hyderabad. This significant addition marks HCLTech's fifth establishment in the city.

Spanning 320,000 square feet and situated in the bustling Hi-Tech City, the new centre is set to provide workspace for approximately 5,000 employees, according to a press release from the technology giant.

Reddy emphasized the rapid growth of Telangana and Hyderabad, highlighting the region's substantial investments and leading AI adoption rates over the past year. Both the Chief Minister and D Sridhar Babu, the Minister for Information Technology, underscored the state's commitment to becoming a trillion-dollar economy by enhancing infrastructure, skilling, and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)