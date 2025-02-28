Left Menu

Meta's Ad Practices Under Fire in Europe

Online rights activists in Europe have filed complaints against U.S. firm Meta for its advertising practices, alleging that the company ignored explicit user requests to opt out of data collection. Eko, a consumer rights group, seeks to trigger a data protection investigation into Meta's targeted ads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 28-02-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 01:11 IST
Meta's Ad Practices Under Fire in Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Online rights activists have lodged complaints with data protection authorities in several European countries, targeting Meta's advertising practices, according to the Eko group. The complaints were filed in Norway, Germany, and Spain, accusing Facebook's parent company of ignoring users' requests to opt out of data collection.

A Meta spokesperson stated that the company is unaware of Eko's complaints but remains committed to safeguarding user data privacy. Despite introducing subscription-based ad-free versions in Europe to comply with data protection laws, the tech giant's policies are still under scrutiny by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB).

Eko's spokesperson, Eoin Dubsky, emphasized the importance of pulling Meta in line with EU regulations. Dubsky revealed that 5,000 members requested Meta ceases processing their data, yet the company persisted in serving targeted ads. Eko aims to prompt regulatory actions through its complaint filings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025