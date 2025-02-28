Left Menu

OpenAI Unveils GPT-4.5: A Leap in AI Language Model Evolution

OpenAI has released a preview of its GPT-4.5 model, offering improved pattern recognition and emotional intelligence. Rolling out to Pro users first, the model also reduces 'hallucinations.' Though lacking voice and video capabilities, it supports file uploads and coding projects.

Updated: 28-02-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 03:52 IST
OpenAI, the innovative force in artificial intelligence, announced on Thursday the release of a research preview for its latest GPT-4.5 model. The advanced model, now accessible to Pro users and developers globally, is set to expand its reach in the coming weeks, unveiling a new chapter in AI development.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI is rolling out the cutting-edge GPT-4.5 to ChatGPT Plus and Team users next week, with plans for a subsequent release to Enterprise and Edu users. CEO Sam Altman emphasized the massive scale and cost of the model, noting the firm's GPU constraints that currently limit simultaneous deployment across all user tiers.

In a bid to counteract challenges, OpenAI plans to enhance its infrastructure by adding thousands of GPUs. The GPT-4.5 model also significantly reduces the rate of 'hallucinations' that ai language models often produce. While currently lacking voice and video support, it brings robust capabilities in handling file and image uploads, and excels in writing and coding tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

